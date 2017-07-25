PETA awards Bakersfield Fire for rescuing beloved dog

10:28 AM, Jul 25, 2017
bakersfield fire | peta | jack | oxygen mask | compassionate fire department award
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department has been awarded the Compassionate Fire Department Award by PETA. 

This comes after Bakersfield Fire responded to a house fire on Quarter Avenue on Wednesday and searched through heavy smoke until they found Jack, the owners beloved dog. 

Since Jack was unresponsive, firefighters preceded to use a specially designed oxygen mask to revive him, which they were successful in. 

 

