PETA awards Bakersfield Fire for rescuing beloved dog

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 75°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department has been awarded the Compassionate Fire Department Award by PETA.
This comes after Bakersfield Fire responded to a house fire on Quarter Avenue on Wednesday and searched through heavy smoke until they found Jack, the owners beloved dog.
Since Jack was unresponsive, firefighters preceded to use a specially designed oxygen mask to revive him, which they were successful in.
The Kern County Auto Theft Task-Force ( Kern CATT ), which is a joint venture between Bakersfield Police Department and the California…
The Bakersfield Fire Department has been awarded the Compassionate Fire Department Award by PETA.
The family of Tarek Ali, 25 , who was shot and killed July 19th will be holding a vigil today July 25th.