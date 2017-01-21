PICS AND VIDS: Snowy and wet weather hits Kern County

Light rain
HI: 56°
LO: 48°
HI: 57°
LO: 45°
HI: 61°
LO: 49°
Road flooding half mile north of Digoirgio on Comanche.
Flooding at Farm Girls Vintage Finds on 21st and Q Street
From Adan Alvarado: "Rockslide at Heart (sic) Park happened in front of me!... couple of seconds earlier it would've hit me!"
(Video by Carol Williams)
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
Photo from Piñon Pines above Lake of the Woods (near PMC) By Amanda Virgilio
Jill Haworth 5" so far in Wofford Heights.
Justin Milford - Rock Slide at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here is a collection of photos and videos taken from 23ABC viewers from around Kern County.
Here are the road closures from around Kern County.
Here is a collection of photos and videos taken from 23ABC viewers from around Kern County.
On the afternoon of January 19, 2017, officers with the Kern County Sheriff's Office CalMMET Unit (California Multi-jurisdictional…
Dolores, a film about Dolores Huerta, was released Friday at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
The 2017 edition of the Winter Showdown is being held at the Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield