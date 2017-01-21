PICS AND VIDS: Snowy and wet weather hits Kern County

3:47 PM, Jan 20, 2017
1 min ago

Road flooding half mile north of Digoirgio on Comanche.

Greg Torres

Flooding at Farm Girls Vintage Finds on 21st and Q Street

Kamille Hughes‎

From Adan Alvarado: "Rockslide at Heart (sic) Park happened in front of me!... couple of seconds earlier it would've hit me!"

Adan Alvarado

(Video by Carol Williams)

Carol Williams
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} Photo from Piñon Pines above Lake of the Woods (near PMC) By Amanda Virgilio

Jill Haworth   5" so far in Wofford Heights.

Justin Milford - Rock Slide at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here is a collection of photos and videos taken from 23ABC viewers from around Kern County.

Here are the road closures from around Kern County.

