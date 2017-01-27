Police in California City conduct multi-jurisdiction sweep

3:13 PM, Jan 27, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Multiple arrests were made by the California City Police Department and assisting departments Thursday.

Arrests during the operation included violations of probation and/or parole, warrants for arrest and charges involving drugs and/or alcohol.

People arrested included James Floyd, Alisha Darragh, Cecil Gailes, Luciano Miranda, Maurice Wright, Manuel Aguilar Garcia, and Teresa Cravens.

