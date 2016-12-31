Police looking for four suspects after armed robbery in southeast Bakersfield

Cloudy
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for four suspects after an armed robbery in southeast Bakersfield.
Police said on Friday around 7:30 p.m. officers were called to Payless Liquor near Cottonwood Rd. and Watts Dr. regarding a robbery.
According to police three suspects entered the business brandishing firearms and demanding money. A fourth suspect later entered the business with no visible weapon.
The suspects took off from the business with cash, alcohol and a firearm belonging to the store owner.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored, newer model four-door sedan with rear window tint.
The suspects were described as:
Suspect #1: Unknown race male, mid-twenties, 5'8" medium build, wearing black clothing and mask, armed with a handgun.
Suspect #2: Unknown race male, mid-twenties, 5'8", heavy build, wearing a grey hooded zipper sweatshirt, white t-shirt, black mask and pants, armed with a handgun.
Suspect #3: Unknown race male, mid-twenties, 5'8" medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and mask, beige pants, armed with handgun.
Suspect #4: Unknown race male, 5'9", medium build, wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contacted police at 327-7111.
