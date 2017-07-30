Police respond for shots fired on East 9th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department responded for shots fired on East 9th Street on Saturday afternoon, though no arrests have been made.

An officer with BPD was in the 1400 block of East 9th Street for an investigation when he heard gunshots being fired nearby. Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of East 9th after a citizen said the shots had come from that house.

Officers created a perimeter around the area; five people exited the home without incident, while another refused to come out. Family members eventually convinced the man to come out.

No weapons have been found and no arrests were made, and it's unknown if the gunshots were intended for the officers. No one was hurt in the incident.