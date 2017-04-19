Power Outage in Oildale affects more than 2,,000 customers

1:58 AM, Apr 19, 2017
Many people are experiencing a power outage in Oildale. According to PG&E the power outage was reported just after 11:30 p.m. 

More than 2000 customers are affected by the outage. PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage and working to get power back online.

 

