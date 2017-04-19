Power Outage in Oildale affects more than 2,,000 customers

Mostly Cloudy
Many people are experiencing a power outage in Oildale. According to PG&E the power outage was reported just after 11:30 p.m.
More than 2000 customers are affected by the outage. PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage and working to get power back online.
The Chief of Fresno Police Department is crediting the " ShotSpotter " system for stopping Kori Muhammad from killing more people Tuesday…
"Border Brothers", an action-comedy feature film by Hectic Films, is premiering on Thursday, April 20 at Bakersfield's Fox Theater.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a person with their hand caught in machinery at an industrial facility Wednesday morning.
The Assembly Committee on Health approved Assembly Bill 1279 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas.