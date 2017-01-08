Power outages reported in southwest Bakersfield, multiple businesses effected

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Employees were turning customers away at Barnes & Noble on E. California Ave Sunday morning after an apparent power outage.
The surrounding area seemed to be effected as well.
Marie Callender's, Mimi's Cafe and El Polo Loco on E. California were also without power around 11:15 a.m.
The traffic signal at California & Highway 99 was also out.
23ABC has reached out to PG&E for information and is waiting to get back.
