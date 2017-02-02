President Trump and Milo Yiannopoulos' response to UC Berekley protest

Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak at UC Berkeley, but students came to protest the conservative editor of Breitbart News. These protests turned violent when 150 masked 'agitators' came throwing fireworks and rocks at police officers. They broke down police barricades and even smashed windows.

Milo was escorted out and the event was canceled. He took to Facebook to explain what happened and he voiced his opinions.

He continued to post more reactions and even went live on the social networking site.

President Trump also commented on the matter, implying that he would take away funds from the college.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

The initial peaceful protest included signs saying "no safe space for racists" and "this is war."

