Prosecutors seeking nine-month sentence for Logan August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On May15, 2017 Logan August pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
According to August sentencing report, prosecutors seek nine-month sentence of imprisonment, and probation recommended that the court vary downward to a three-year term of probation with six months of home detention and location monitoring.
August and admitted to stealing confiscated marijuana from KCSO and receiving profits from sales in 2014.