Prosecutors seeking nine-month sentence for Logan August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On May15, 2017 Logan August pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to August sentencing report, prosecutors seek nine-month sentence of imprisonment, and probation recommended that the court vary downward to a three-year term of probation with six months of home detention and location monitoring.

August and admitted to stealing confiscated marijuana from KCSO and receiving profits from sales in 2014.

Logan is due back in court August 7th.