Red Cross set to install free smoke alarms to Bakersfield residents today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Red Cross of Kern County in partnership with the Kern County Fire Department and Pacific Gas & Electric Company is installing free smoke alarms with the help of volunteers.

Red Cross volunteers, Kern County firefighters and other community partners will be installing smoke alarms today from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is also part of Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

"The Day of Service is a great opportunity for the Red Cross and volunteers to build stronger, more resilient communities right here in Kern County," said Red Cross Executive Director Barry Falke, "Seven times a day, someone in our country dies in a home fire, so by installing these smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information, we're helping to save lives and empower Bakersfield families to make the right decisions during emergencies."

You do not have to be an existing Red Cross volunteer to participate in this event, and new volunteers are encouraged to sign up. Visit redcross.org/cencalhfc to learn more and register.

The event also marks the launch of the local Red Cross centennial anniversary.

"The Red Cross has been providing disaster relief, preparedness education, and military family support here in Kern County since 1917," said Falke, "We can't think of a better way to celebrate a century of service than by providing these lifesaving resources to our community."

The Home Fire Campaign is part of a nationwide effort to reduce home fire deaths by installing free smoke alarms throughout the country and educating families on the importance of having an emergency preparedness plan. The Red Cross and PG&E encourages families to get a kit, make a plan, and be informed in order to respond to disasters big and small. Learn more at redcross.org/preparecentralvalley.

The local Red Cross is able to provide free smoke alarm installations, critical preparedness education, and disaster relief to Central Valley families thanks to the generosity of the community. To learn more about how to participate with or donate to the Home Fire Campaign, visit redcross.org/centralcalifornia.