REPORT: Best and worst states for children's health care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

WalletHub released a new report Monday in honor of Every Kid Healthy Week.

The 2017 Best & Worst States for Children’s Health Care looks at all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key metrics.

California ranked 51st in percent of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health. The state also ranked fourth in infant death rate.

Vermont ranked as the best state overall for children’s health care and Nevada ranked worst.

The full report can be found online.