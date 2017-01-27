REPORT: Solar, wind jobs growing faster than U.S. economy

Clear
Solar now employs more than coal, oil and gas combined, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
The fastest growing job in the U.S. is a wind turbine technician.
A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund’s Climate Corps Program says solar and wind jobs are growing 12 times as fast as the rest of the U.S. economy/
The report found there are at least four million jobs in those industries, up from 3.4 million back in 2011.
Kern County Firefighter's Local 1301 put up nine banners to let citizens in the affected communities know that their local fire station(s)…
The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame held their inaugural induction as part of their one-year anniversary Friday.
The BAKERSFIELD MUSIC HALL OF FAME celebrated its one-year anniversary with the announcement of its long-awaited inaugural HALL OF…
Hundreds of Kern County residents gathered Friday to voice concerns about the proposed abolition of the current healthcare system by…