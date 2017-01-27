REPORT: Solar, wind jobs growing faster than U.S. economy

3:22 PM, Jan 27, 2017

Solar now employs more than coal, oil and gas combined, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The fastest growing job in the U.S. is a wind turbine technician.

A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund’s Climate Corps Program says solar and wind jobs are growing 12 times as fast as the rest of the U.S. economy/

The report found there are at least four million jobs in those industries, up from 3.4 million back in 2011.

