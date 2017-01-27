REPORT: Solar, wind jobs growing faster than U.S. economy

Solar now employs more than coal, oil and gas combined, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The fastest growing job in the U.S. is a wind turbine technician.

A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund’s Climate Corps Program says solar and wind jobs are growing 12 times as fast as the rest of the U.S. economy/

The report found there are at least four million jobs in those industries, up from 3.4 million back in 2011.