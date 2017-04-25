Ridgecrest student donates flag creation to Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police received a special donation from a student in Ridgecrest.

The Sherman Burroughs high School student built a “Thin Blue Line Betsy Ross Flag” and stopped by BPD to donate it.

Joe Anderson built the flag from scratch using recycled materials.

The “Betsy Ross” flag came about on June 14,1777 in order to establish an official flag for the new nation as part of the first Flag Act.