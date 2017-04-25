Ridgecrest student donates flag creation to Bakersfield Police Department

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 73°
LO: 54°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police received a special donation from a student in Ridgecrest.
The Sherman Burroughs high School student built a “Thin Blue Line Betsy Ross Flag” and stopped by BPD to donate it.
Joe Anderson built the flag from scratch using recycled materials.
The “Betsy Ross” flag came about on June 14,1777 in order to establish an official flag for the new nation as part of the first Flag Act.
Former KCSO deputy Nicolas John Clerico took a plea deal in a case involving a 2014 fatal accident in Oildale.
Bakersfield police received a special donation from a student in Ridgecrest.
Golden Valley High School was vandalized Monday night.
Local recruits were sent off to Basic Military Training Monday.