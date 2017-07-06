Ridgecrest woman dies from combination of heat, cardiovascular disease

Fair
INYOKERN, Calif. - The coroner's office is reporting that a Ridgecrest woman died of heat-related issues in Inyokern on Friday.
76-year-old Helen Burns was found dead near Highway 395; the coroner's office says she died from a combination of the heat and of cardiovascular disease.
Weather records show the high temperature in the area that day was 107 degrees.
