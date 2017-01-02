Road to Wrestlemania goes through Bakersfield

The road to Wrestlemania will come through Bakersfield as the WWE plans on returning to Rabobank Arena in February.

Rabobank Arena officials announced Monday that WWE Smackdown will be in Bakersfield on Feb. 18.

The event is just one in a series in the months leading up to WWE's annual wrestling spectacular. This year's Wrestlemania will be the company's 33rd installment and will be held April 2 in Orlando.

For the Bakersfield show, champions Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are set to headline. Also scheduled on the card will be a match featuring Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $15. Tickets can be purchased at the Rabobank Arena box office, by phone at 888-929-7849 or at www.axs.com