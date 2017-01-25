San Joaquin Community Hospital rebrands as Adventist Health Bakersfield

Today, January 25, 2017, San Joaquin Community Hospital announced they are changing their name to Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Their new mission statement - Living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope - broadens our focus from solely caring for the sick to helping communities be healthier.

"Why re-brand? Simply put, it was time for an update. A new visual identity also allows us to share the fact that we are a four-state health system with 20 hospitals, hundreds of clinics and thousands of employees," said Sharlet Briggs, President and CEO. "By putting "Adventist Health" at the front of our name, we are stating - loud and clear - who we are and what our community can expect when they walk into any of our facilities."

Adventist Health Bakersfield's core services includes an acute care hospital, The AIS Cancer Center, three Quest Imaging locations and a partnership with more than 20 physicians that make up the Adventist Health Physicians Network.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -