Search continues for missing rafter, Lawrence Holguin at Hart Park

3:07 PM, Apr 19, 2017
3:09 PM, Apr 19, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

KCSO Search and Rescue personnel are at Hart Park continuing the search for missing rafter Lawrence Holguin.

Holguin was last seen in the water after his raft overturned on Saturday afternoon, April 15, 2017.
 

 

