Ten people in Kern County have been deported in the past couple weeks

Laura Acevedo
6:04 PM, Feb 3, 2017
Ten people in Kern County have been deported over the last couple weeks, according to the United Farm Workers Foundation.

Three were confirmed from McFarland last week, and four were confirmed from Lamont this week.

Three more deportations were confirmed in McFarland Thursday.

According to the UFW, these weren’t targeted arrests, but people who came into contact with law enforcement for unspecified reasons.

Local News