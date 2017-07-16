Seven people injured in east Bakersfield crash

Fair
HI: 104°
LO: 79°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Seven people were injured in a crash near Niles and Gage streets Sunday morning.
The Bakersfield Fire Department and Bakersfield Police responded to the area shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Multiple children were involved in the crash. According to Bakersfield Police, one child was ejected from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.
A woman suffered critical injuries.
23ABC has a crew on the way and will provide details when they become available.
Seven people were injured in a crash near Niles and Gage streets Sunday morning.
Three people were injured in a head on crash off Highway 119 in southwest Bakersfield Sunday morning.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were called out to northwest Bakersfield overnight.
Did you feel it?