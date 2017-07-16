Seven people injured in east Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Seven people were injured in a crash near Niles and Gage streets Sunday morning.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Bakersfield Police responded to the area shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Multiple children were involved in the crash. According to Bakersfield Police, one child was ejected from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

A woman suffered critical injuries.

23ABC has a crew on the way and will provide details when they become available.