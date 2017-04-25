Shooting reported in Wasco over the weekend, KCSO investigating

WASCO, Calif. -

On Sunday April 23, 2017, at approximately 12:35 a.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Jasmine Street and Beckes Street in Wasco.

Deputies located shell casings and a few impacts into a nearby vehicle. Independent witnesses said the shooter appeared to be trying to get into vehicles, and then suddenly began shooting at no apparent target.



This investigation is on-going. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.