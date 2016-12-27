Shots fired in Rosamond after road rage incident

Zuriel Loving
2:49 PM, Dec 27, 2016
Copyright Associated Press

ROSAMOND, Calif. - According to California Highway Patrol in Mojave, an act of road rage left a couple's vehicle damage from gunshots.

Just before 9.45 p.m. on December 26, a man and woman were driving southbound on Highway 14 through Rosamond. CHP says a silver BMW shot at the couple's truck.

The driver's side headlight was hit by gunfire and another bullet struck a toolbox in the truck.

The CHP office in Mojave is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News