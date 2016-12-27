Shots fired in Rosamond after road rage incident

ROSAMOND, Calif. - According to California Highway Patrol in Mojave, an act of road rage left a couple's vehicle damage from gunshots.

Just before 9.45 p.m. on December 26, a man and woman were driving southbound on Highway 14 through Rosamond. CHP says a silver BMW shot at the couple's truck.

The driver's side headlight was hit by gunfire and another bullet struck a toolbox in the truck.

The CHP office in Mojave is investigating this incident.