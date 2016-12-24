Snow falls in Pine Mountain Club, causes vehicles to get stuck

Cloudy
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 53°
LO: 36°
HI: 55°
Snow in Pine Mountain Club
PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. - Reports of heavy snow in Pine Mountain Club caused vehicles to get stuck Friday night.
23ABC captured some of the falling flurries in the area.
Heavy rain across parts of Kern co desert. snow levels continue to drop to around 5000 ft. Small stream and Arroyo flood adv until 11:15pm pic.twitter.com/KPDuT68xm5— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 24, 2016
Heavy rain across parts of Kern co desert. snow levels continue to drop to around 5000 ft. Small stream and Arroyo flood adv until 11:15pm pic.twitter.com/KPDuT68xm5
As the calendar gets ready to turn over to a new year, 23ABC Sports Director Stephen Hicks documented the busy year in local sports.
Reports of heavy snow in Pine Mountain Club caused vehicles to get stuck Friday night.
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 9:45 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened near Broome Road. Traffic is no longer impacting the area.
Five people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Bakersfield canal on Friday, police said.