South Bakersfield house fire causes $20,000 in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A structure fire in South Bakersfield Wednesday morning is under investigation.
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at 3601 S. Chester Avenue.
The fire caused $20,000 in damage and no one was injured.
No one was home during the fire and one person was displaced.
