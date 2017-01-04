South Bakersfield house fire causes $20,000 in damage

11:30 AM, Jan 4, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A structure fire in South Bakersfield Wednesday morning is under investigation.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at 3601 S. Chester Avenue.

The fire caused $20,000 in damage and no one was injured.

No one was home during the fire and one person was displaced.

