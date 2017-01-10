South Bakersfield robber with sawed off-shotgun sought by BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who robbed a South Bakersfield liquor store with a sawed-off shotgun in December.

The man was caught on surveillance video in the incident at Fastrip at 1640 S. Chester Ave. on December 14.

Investigators said the man pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at the clerk, demanded money, and ran away.

The robber is described as 6'5" with a slim build, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray bandana over his face, and black gloves.

Police believe the same person may have robbed the El Fogon restaurant at 701 E. Brundage Lane in East Bakesrfield about 30 minutes before the Fastrip robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Det. Rex Davenport at 661-326-3552.