"Dirty Dancing" is hitting theaters today and Wednesday.

Fathom Events and Lionsgate are bringing back "Dirty Dancing" to the big screen at movie theaters nationwide.

The movie will be playing at Edwards Cinemas at The Marketplace in Bakersfield on January 29, 2017 and February 1, 2017 only at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

There will also be an exclusive never-before-seen 15-minute sneak peak of the brand-new special feature "Happy 30th Birthday, Dirty Dancing."

Tickets are available at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit www.FathomEvents.com (theaters and participants are subject to change).

