Spelling mistake on CSUB diplomas

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 77°
Recent graduates of CSUB were left wanting answers after they found out their diplomas had a spelling error on them.
Recent May 2017 graduates of CSUB have found a spelling error on their diplomas. On the bottom where it says the date it was issued, it says "two thousand seventeenth" instead of "seventeen".
Graduates found out about the mistake on social media when they posted about the error to a Facebook messaging group.
CSUB posted on social media Thursday evening saying they will put the corrected versions of the diploma in the mail by 3 p.m. on Thursday and you should expect your diploma no later than Monday.
Recent May 2017 graduates of CSUB have found a spelling error on their diplomas. On the bottom where it says the date it was issued, it…
A Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board has cleared the police officer who shot and killed Francisco Serna.
The Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Avalon received the highest safety rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway…
Kern County Fire crews are battling multiple grass fires along Highway 65.