Spelling mistake on CSUB diplomas

Recent May 2017 graduates of CSUB have found a spelling error on their diplomas. On the bottom where it says the date it was issued, it says "two thousand seventeenth" instead of "seventeen".

Graduates found out about the mistake on social media when they posted about the error to a Facebook messaging group.

CSUB posted on social media Thursday evening saying they will put the corrected versions of the diploma in the mail by 3 p.m. on Thursday and you should expect your diploma no later than Monday.