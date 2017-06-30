SR-99 overnight closure next week in Mcfarland

Bakersfield -

The Department of Transportation (Caltrans), in cooperation with MCM Construction, announces a night-time closure along State Route 99 Wednesday night in McFarland for Kern Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing construction operations.

The following closure will be in effect, weather permitting:

State Route 99 will be fully closed from Sherwood Avenue to Perkins Avenue on Wednesday, July 5 th from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Posted detours will be available for travelers in both directions.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction procedures.

Caltrans would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience

during this construction project and remember to please “Slow for the Cone Zone.”