Stabbing in East Bakersfield results in life-threatning injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Sunday afternoon the victim of a stabbing was located near Bernard and Haley in East Bakersfield.
A 25-year-old male was reportedly stabbed several times and suffered from major injuries.
He was taken to Kern Medical, and was last reported in stable condition.
Kern County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ray Pruitt said it's believed the actual stabbing occurred in the area of an internet cafe at N. Baker and Irene.
