State Route 178 and Mt Vernon crash details released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 16th officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a solo traffic collision on State Route 178 eastbound west of Mount Vernon Avenue.

It was determined that a man, Mr. Payne was driving a 2004 Chevy eastbound on State Route 178, west of Mount Vernon at high speed while all three of his passengers had no seatbelt on.

Due to his level of intoxication, Mr. Payne lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn and eject all three of the passengers.

After the crash, Mr. Payne fled the scene on foot but was apprehended about 1.5 miles from the scene.

Injuries to Mr. Payne as well as the passengers were moderate to major, and were all taken to Kern Medical for treatment.