Strong winds and rain along the Grapevine

Wind speeds along the Grapevine at 6:30a.m. are reported between 30 to 60 miles per hour.

Wind gusts in the area are expected at 80 miles per hour or faster over the Grapevine today.

If you are traveling over the Grapevine today remember to slow down and give yourself some extra time.

