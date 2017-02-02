Suspect allegedly drives toward BPD cruiser, ignites pursuit

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the suspect who drove toward an officer early Thursday morning.

According to Bakersfield Police, just before 2:30 a.m. a pursuit started in the area of Union and Brundage Lane, but due to high speeds the chase was terminated.

The suspect car was found about 20 minutes later in the area of Flower Street and Beale Avenue. Police say that car was reported stolen in a car jacking last month.

At that time, BPD says, while they were investigating the abandoned car, a different suspicious car started driving toward an officer who was in a cruiser. The officer was able to drive out of the way. But that started another pursuit.

That suspect started driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Highway 178.

After a few minutes BPD terminated that pursuit.

The only description of that second car is that it was a dark colored four-door BMW.