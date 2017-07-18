Suspect and vehicle wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is wanted in Kern County after he approached a female juvenile on June 7, 2017 and asked if she needed a ride. After she declined he ordered her to get in the vehicle he was driving, but the female fled on foot and escaped.

The wanted vehicle is described as having faded red paint, a white hood, chrome wheels, with a silver "4x4" decal on the bed.

It is a single cab truck, possibly a 1990's model Chevrolet Silverado 1500, similar to the one pictured above.

During the incident it appeared that the rear license plate was missing while the front license plate seemed to be visible on the dash of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic or dark skinned white male.