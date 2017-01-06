Suspect in 2008 Southeast Bakersfield murder found guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eleazar Ambriz was found guilty of first degree murder by a Kern County jury Thursday, the District Attorney’s office announced.

Abriz shot and killed Juan Botello Ponce in front of a home at 826 Lomita Drivein Southeast Bakersfield on May 9, 2008.

Ambriz is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2017. He faces up to 50 years to life in prison.