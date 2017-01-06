Suspect in 2008 Southeast Bakersfield murder found guilty

Chloe Nordquist
4:45 PM, Jan 5, 2017
52 mins ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eleazar Ambriz was found guilty of first degree murder by a Kern County jury Thursday, the District Attorney’s office announced.

Abriz shot and killed Juan Botello Ponce in front of a home at 826 Lomita Drivein Southeast Bakersfield on May 9, 2008.

Ambriz is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2017. He faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News