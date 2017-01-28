Suspect in Northwest Bakersfield attempted murder case takes plea deal

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man arrested for attempted murder in February 2016 appeared in court Friday.
Joseph Blaine Raddatz pleaded no contest to attempted murder.
Other charges including assault with a deadly weapon and petty theft were dropped.
Raddatz will be sentenced February 28.
