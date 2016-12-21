Suspect in Southwest Bakersfield burglary appeared in court, other suspects at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 54-year-old from Fresno was arrested Sunday in relation to a burglary at the Finish Line Bicycle Shop on Stockdale Highway in Southwest Bakersfield.

David Mendoza was in court for an arraignment Tuesday and will be back in court on January 3. He was charged with burglary and resisting a peace officer.

When officers arrived on scene, multiple suspects fled in a Ford passenger van. Mendoza, who attempted to flee on foot, was hit by the suspect vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are still searching for four to five additional suspects and the suspect vehicle. They were last seen fleeing westbound from the area.

Investigators have found that more than $20,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.