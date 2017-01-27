Suspect wanted for robbing CVS store, assaulting employee

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for Burglary and Robbery.

On December 22, 2016 at about 10:00 p.m. a suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy at 4400 Coffee Road and stole several items of value. When he attempted to flee without paying, a store employee confronted him. He then punched that employee and fled out the door to a waiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as a White male adult, mid-20s, 5’7 to 5’9, medium build, brown hair, thin beard, grey with black hat, grey with thin black horizontal stripped zip up jacket with black hood, blue / white plaid Pendleton shirt, black jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

The vehicle in which he fled is described as a white four door, possibly a Honda Accord or Chevrolet Cavalier, unknown license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Rick Dossey at (661) 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

You can now send an anonymous text message to the Bakersfield Police Department. It’s quick and it’s easy. Simply enter 274637 into your phone and text BPDCRIMES along with your message. The text is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.

