Teams choose between practicing in the morning or late evening to avoid triple digit temperatures

Monday marked the first day of official practice for fall sports at the high school, and outside of learning plays and conditioning, teams had to battle the heat.

The Kern High School District has strict guidelines in place for extreme heat, with temperatures between 105 and 107 degrees prompting no practice between 2-6 p.m. and temperatures over 108 degrees meaning no practice at all.

Garces Memorial High School does not have to follow the guidelines because they are a private school, but Monday they hit the weight room and took the field from 7-11 a.m. to avoid the heat.

Players and coaches said fighting the heat is just a part of living in Bakersfield, and focus on hydration and rest to help them battle the high temperatures.