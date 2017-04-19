Tehachapi Police Department taking back unwanted prescription drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Tehachapi Police Department and the DEA are giving the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Pills can be disposed to the Tehachapi Police Department at 220 West C Street on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (over 730,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.