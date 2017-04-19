Tehachapi Police Department taking back unwanted prescription drugs

Mostly Cloudy
The Tehachapi Police Department and the DEA are giving the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Pills can be disposed to the Tehachapi Police Department at 220 West C Street on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (over 730,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.
The Chief of Fresno Police Department is crediting the " ShotSpotter " system for stopping Kori Muhammad from killing more people Tuesday…
"Border Brothers", an action-comedy feature film by Hectic Films, is premiering on Thursday, April 20 at Bakersfield's Fox Theater.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a person with their hand caught in machinery at an industrial facility Wednesday morning.
The Assembly Committee on Health approved Assembly Bill 1279 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas.