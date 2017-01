TEHACHAPI, Calf. - Tehachapi residents woke up to snow Saturday morning.

CalTrans crews were moving snow plows along the roads in an effort to keep them safe and clear.

All roads remained open Saturday morning.

It is unclear how much snow Tehachapi received but residents reported receiving to up three inches.

Visitors are reminded to stay clear of the roads and find safe, designated areas to enjoy the snow.

Tehachapi residents have had issues with trespassing, littering and blocked roadways.

Click here for a list of safe, legal areas to have fun in the snow.