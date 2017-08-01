The California Living Museum to host ice cream Zoofari

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Living Museum will be hosting it's 10th annual ice cream zoofari on Saturday, August 19th.

The ice cream social will be going on from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CALM which is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).

Guests will be able to enjoy sundae's, cones, or root "bear" floats, while CALM's bobcats and bears will be given "zoocicles".

Admission for the ice cream zoofari is $15 for adults and $12 for children between the ages of three and twelve. The admission price includes entrance into the event, free rides on the Central California Children's Railroad.