The Mission at Kern County to serve families and friends on Christmas Eve

The holidays can be a difficult time, which is why the Mission at Kern County wants to bring together families and friends for a traditional Christmas feast.

Expecting over 500 people, the Mission will have over 100 volunteers handing out meals and presents to attendees. Santa will also be making an appearance!

Guests will be able to eat and enjoy time with those around them and leave with a gift. Gifts are available for men, women and children.

