Light fog
HI: 65°
LO: 45°
HI: 68°
LO: 42°
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
Multiple school districts in Kern County are on delays due to fog Monday morning.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District is on a three-hour delay.
The Rosedale Union School District is on a two-hour delay.
Piute Mountain School is closed due to flooding.
Multiple school districts in Kern County are on delays due to fog Monday morning.
Two people were arrested in Southwest Bakersfield for conspiracy, gun, and gang related charges.
Bakersfield resident Ryan Nance has announced his intention to run for Bakersfield City Council Ward 5, according to a press release.
A human skull was found near Lebec Sunday afternoon.