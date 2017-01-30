Fog delays in place for multiple school districts

6:15 AM, Jan 30, 2017
2 hours ago
Multiple school districts in Kern County are on delays due to fog Monday morning. 

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District is on a three-hour delay. 

The Rosedale Union School District is on a two-hour delay. 

Piute Mountain School is closed due to flooding. 

