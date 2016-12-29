Three suspects in Oildale honey oil lab bust take plea deals, sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three people arrested in November for a Butane Honey Oil lab bust in Oildale have taken plea deals.

Deputies were responding to a home in Oildale for a check the welfare of a juvenile report when the drug lab was discovered.

Desarae Marie Matney pleaded no contest to willful cruelty of a child. Three other charges were dropped. Matney was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years on probation.

Tyler Martino pleaded no contest to manufacturing a controlled substance. Two other charges were dropped. Martino will be sentenced February 6.

David Dorsett pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana for sale. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years on probation.

