Thunder From Down Under show comes to Bakersfield this fall

4:47 PM, Jul 18, 2017

Fox Theater

Bakersfield - Thunder From Down Under is coming to Bakersfield September 30th.

 

The show begins at 8 p.m. at Fox Theater.

 

Tickets can be purchased here.

