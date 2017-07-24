Trace Adkins to perform in Bakersfield this fall!

Bakersfield -

Country music superstar Trace Adkins will play a show under the stars at Spectrum Amphitheatre in Bakersfield, California on Friday, September 8th at 8:00 PM. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, July 28th at 10:00 AM, and will be available for purchase at the Rabobank Arena Box Office, by phone at 888-929-7849, and online at AXS.com

With over 11 million in album sales, three Grammy nominations, and dozens of major motion pictures and television credits to his name, Trace Adkins always has something going on. It is that constant motion and creative diversity that has fueled his latest music, the much-anticipated forthcoming and aptly titled Something’s Going On – his 12th studio album – scheduled for release on March 31. Something’s Going On marks Adkins’ first album release on his new label, BBR Music Group / Wheelhouse Records. Although the first single off Something’s Going On, “Watered Down,” will go to Country radio on March 13, fans can view the lyric video HERE, featuring Adkins enjoying a simpler life and slower pace on his Nashville farm.

"When I first heard 'Watered Down' I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say. A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned and that's what fueled this song," shares Adkins. "If you've led the kind of life I've led, at some point you have to temper your vices."

It’s been four years since Adkins’ last studio album Love Will… released in 2013, which debuted in the top ten on Billboard’sTop Country Albums chart, and fans have eagerly awaited this follow up ever since. Some of Nashville’s favorite and most respected songwriters contributed to the range and inspiration of Something’s Going On, boasting credits such as Tyler Farr, Craig Campbell and Shane McAnally to name a few.

Something’s Going On was produced by Mickey Jack Cones.

Something’s Going On:

1. “Ain’t Just The Whiskey Talkin’” (Terry McBride, Brett Beavers)

2. “Jesus And Jones” (Tyler Farr, Jim McCormick, Casey Beathard)

3. “Watered Down” (Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen, Shane McAnally)

4. “Something’s Going On” (Chris Cavanaugh, Mark Stephen Jones)

5. “If Only You Were Lonely” (Jon Coleman, Troy Johnson)

6. “Gonna Make You Miss Me” (Tommy Lee James, Matt Nolan, Andrew Dorff)

7. “I’m Gone” (Craig Campbell, Max T. Barnes)

8. “Country Boy Problems” (Tommy Lee James, Josh Osborne)

9. “Lit” (Mickey Jack Cones, Monty Criswell, Derek George)

10. “Still A Soldier” (Phil O’Donnell, Wade Kirby)

11. “Whippoorwills And Freight Trains” (Phil O’Donnell, Jeff Middleton, Brandon Kinney)

12. “Hang” (Lynn Hutton, Phil O’Donnell)

With new music already being rehearsed, Adkins’ 2017 Tour will launch on February 4 in Orlando, Fla., with 30 dates initially announced and VIP packages available for select tour dates. As a gift to his fans, Adkins is offering a physical copy of Something’s Going On with each ticket order. Visit www.traceadkins.com for full details.

Trace Adkins 2017 Tour Dates:

Feb. 4 – Universal Studios – Mardi Gras Celebration, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 25 – BlueWater Resort Amphitheater, Parker, Ariz.

Mar. 23 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pa.

Mar. 24 – St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y.

Mar. 25 – The Paramount, Huntington, N.Y.

Apr. 6 – Palace Theatre, Canton, Ohio

Apr. 7 – Del Lago Resort and Casino, Waterloo, N.Y.

Apr. 8 – Palace Theatre, Greensburg, Pa.

Apr. 9 – Lyric Opera House, Baltimore, Md.

Apr. 21 – Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Mass.

Apr. 22 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, N.H.

Apr. 23 – State Theatre, Easton, Pa.

Apr. 27 – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts, Orange Park, Fla.

Apr. 28 – Anderson Music Hall, Hiawassee, Ga.

Apr. 29 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Festival, Biloxi, Miss.

May 5 – Golden Nugget Casino, Lake Charles, La.

May 6 – University of Arkansas, Hope, Ark.

May 18 – Mayo PAC, Morristown, N.J.

May 19 – Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va.

May 20 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Renfro Valley, Ky.

May 21 – American Music Theater, Lancaster, Pa.

May 27 – Rhythm City Casino Resort – Event Center, Davenport, Iowa

June 30 – Welk Resort & Theater, Branson, Mo.

July 1 – Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, Okla.

July 20 – Honeywell Center, Wabash, Ind.

July 21 – CEFCU Center Stage, Peoria, Ill.

July 22 – Country Jam USA, Eau Claire, Wis.

Aug. 5 – Richland County Fair, Sidney, Mont.

Aug 18 – Brown County Fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D.

Sept 8 – Spectrum Amphitheater, Bakersfield, CA

Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts. The three-time GRAMMY-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service men and women across 11 USO Tours, with his 12th scheduled for spring 2017. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, he recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons. Trace has played a tough as nails biker in The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in Deepwater Horizon (starring Mark Wahlberg) and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family-friendly film Moms' Night Out (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew).

For more information, visit www.traceadkins.com or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TraceAdkins.