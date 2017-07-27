Trailer for 'Dolores' gives sneak peek into documentary about Dolores Huerta

1:47 PM, Jul 27, 2017
33 mins ago

This screen grab from DoloresTheMovie.com shows an image of Dolores Huerta. "Dolores" the documentary about Huerta is set to hit theaters in September. 

She's made a name for herself as a Civil Rights activist, marching alongside the likes of Cesar Chavez, fighting for the rights of farm workers for decades. 

Now, a new documentary is set to hit theaters telling the story of Dolores Huerta. 

The trailer for the movie "Dolores" recently dropped, showing moments from the Civil Rights activist's life. 

The movie has been screened at film festivals and is scheduled to be released nationwide in September. 

There will be a special engagement of the movie Sept. 22-28 at Maya Cinemas in Bakersfield. 

Musician Carlos Santana is an executive producer on the film. It's written and directed by Peter Bratt. 

WATCH:

