Tree down in Oildale near Washington Avenue and Oildale Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has blocked off roads at Yosemite and Washington in Oildale.
Officials said a large tree completely fell over at the roots and is blocking the roadway.
Roads are expected to be closed in the area for at least an hour.
We have at 23ABC news crew on the way. Check back for updates.
