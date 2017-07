BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new band in town is looking to make a mark with their musical style.

Matt McCown, a Ridgeview High graduate, and Caleb Soto, a Frontier High graduate, are part of Soto & The Krash, a band of four men with different musical styles, fusing their talents to create a new sound.

The band has been playing for the past three years.

Their newest music video is titled "War".

"We do appreciate all the support everyone's given us local and overseas," McCown said.