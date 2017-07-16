Two Bakersfield men arrested in McFarland for vandalism, possession of explosive devices

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of First St. and West Sherwood Avenue in McFarland for reports of two subjects spray painting on a trailer.

Upon arrival, the initial responding officer observed both suspects actively spray painting a tractor trailer in the parking lot of an auto parts store.

Upon noticing the officer, both suspects took off running toward Highway 99.

The officer chased after the suspects and took one into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The second suspect continued running across Highway 99 towards Industrial Street.

Other officers responded and set a perimeter of the area.

Officers spotted the second suspect running northbound on the 100 block of San Juan Street near E. Sherwood Ave.

The suspect entered a pickup truck parked along a residential area and attempted to drive off.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. Officers located nearly 50 cans of spray paint inside the vehicle. Officers also located several small homemade explosive devices.

Officers then investigated earlier reports of a sign which had been spray painted on the Sherwood Avenue overpass to Highway 99. Officers located one sign that had been spray painted. This incident was determined to be related to the other.

Francisco Delgado, 20, of Bakersfield and Rolando Gonzalez, 21, of Bakersfield were arrested.

The estimated damage for both incidents was estimated to be over $20,000.

Both suspects were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, felony vandalism, possession of explosive devices, and resisting arrest.

