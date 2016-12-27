Two killed after plane crashes into Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 27, 2016, 10:23 a.m.): The coroner's office has identified the two men killed in Monday's Northwest Fresno plane crash.

47-year-old William Huene, the pilot, and 32-year-old Chase Splan, the passenger have been identified as the victims of the plane crash. The two were close family friends. Autopsies for both men have been scheduled for Wednesday, December 28.

Two people are dead Monday after a small plane crashed in Northwest Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department said.



Firefighters reported a plane down near Sierra Sky Park around 1:30 p.m. and crews located debris in the San Joaquin River. The plane took off from the small airport, and neighbors said they heard popping noises from the plane as it flew overhead and apparently lost power.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the identities of the victims have not been released.